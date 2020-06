Amenities

on-site laundry pool elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

EXTRA LARGE ONE BED...CONVERTIBLE...GREAT FLOOR AND CONVENIENCE TO ELEVATOR,LAUNDRY ROOM,MAIL,AND POOL...ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT PARK PLACE ..CLEAN,BRIGHT,AND SPACIOUS,LOTS OF CLOSETS...LOCATED IN THE WELL KNOWN PEMBROKE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB...ALL AMENITIES,INCLUDED IN THE RENT,PLUS CABLE,WATER ,EXTERMINATORS AND COURTESY BUSES TO MALLS, CASINOS...SHOPPING...PER ASSOC, HOPA...CHILDREN OVER 18 ALLOWED..SEE IT TODAY...