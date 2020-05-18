All apartments in Pembroke Pines
8664 SW 3rd St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:17 AM

8664 SW 3rd St

8664 Southwest 3rd Street · (954) 880-2550
Location

8664 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful & Spacious Two Bedrooms/Two Baths Condo on the Second Floor, Porche w/Screen, Master Bedroom with Walking Closet and Lake View.
Washer and Dryer inside, Laminate Floors, Fresh Painted, Central AC, Microwave, Electrical Water Heater, Huracan Shutters
Centrally located, next to the Pines Blvd, close to the I-75 and TurnPike North and South. Sams Club, Walmart close to 1 mile. Close to Pembroke Lakes and The Shops at Pembroke Gardens and other Shopping, dinning, good schools and Hospitals.
Gated quited community with Tennis court and Pool.
Send Offers with Rental Application, Pay Stubs. Background Check and Credit Report paid by Applicants ($ 125/couple)
Appointment require by Showing Time. Call listing agent for Gate access and any other questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8664 SW 3rd St have any available units?
8664 SW 3rd St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8664 SW 3rd St have?
Some of 8664 SW 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8664 SW 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8664 SW 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8664 SW 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 8664 SW 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 8664 SW 3rd St offer parking?
No, 8664 SW 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 8664 SW 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8664 SW 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8664 SW 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 8664 SW 3rd St has a pool.
Does 8664 SW 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 8664 SW 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8664 SW 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8664 SW 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
