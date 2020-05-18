8664 SW 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool new construction tennis court

Beautiful & Spacious Two Bedrooms/Two Baths Condo on the Second Floor, Porche w/Screen, Master Bedroom with Walking Closet and Lake View.

Washer and Dryer inside, Laminate Floors, Fresh Painted, Central AC, Microwave, Electrical Water Heater, Huracan Shutters

Centrally located, next to the Pines Blvd, close to the I-75 and TurnPike North and South. Sams Club, Walmart close to 1 mile. Close to Pembroke Lakes and The Shops at Pembroke Gardens and other Shopping, dinning, good schools and Hospitals.

Gated quited community with Tennis court and Pool.

Send Offers with Rental Application, Pay Stubs. Background Check and Credit Report paid by Applicants ($ 125/couple)

Appointment require by Showing Time. Call listing agent for Gate access and any other questions.