Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

800 SW 137th Ave

800 Southwest 137th Avenue · (954) 558-0877
Location

800 Southwest 137th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109G · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful first floor condo that has been recently remodeled, washer and dryer in the unit, +55 community….Freshly painted….Kitchen: New appliances, sink base, sink, faucet, LED lighting….Bathrooms: New base cabinets, mirrors, medicine cabinets, all fixtures and lights….Bedrooms have new waterproof vinyl flooring….Window coverings will be replaced before tenant takes possession….Huge walk-In closet in master bedroom….Hurricane shutters….Enclosed patio….World class amenities….In the heart of Pembroke Pines which makes it close to EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 SW 137th Ave have any available units?
800 SW 137th Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 SW 137th Ave have?
Some of 800 SW 137th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 SW 137th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 SW 137th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 SW 137th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 800 SW 137th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 800 SW 137th Ave offer parking?
No, 800 SW 137th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 800 SW 137th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 SW 137th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 SW 137th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 800 SW 137th Ave has a pool.
Does 800 SW 137th Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 SW 137th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 SW 137th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 SW 137th Ave has units with dishwashers.
