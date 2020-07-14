800 SW 137th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful first floor condo that has been recently remodeled, washer and dryer in the unit, +55 community….Freshly painted….Kitchen: New appliances, sink base, sink, faucet, LED lighting….Bathrooms: New base cabinets, mirrors, medicine cabinets, all fixtures and lights….Bedrooms have new waterproof vinyl flooring….Window coverings will be replaced before tenant takes possession….Huge walk-In closet in master bedroom….Hurricane shutters….Enclosed patio….World class amenities….In the heart of Pembroke Pines which makes it close to EVERYTHING.