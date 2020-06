Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 1/1 unit at the heart of pembroke pines in a very desirable community of the palms of pembroke pines. This unit is cleaned and ready to move in , big kitchen , balcony, lots of storage, community has everything you need to enjoy your free time, tennis, gym, pool . Close to major main roads, shopping, schools . Priced to go fast.



(RLNE5785795)