Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

LOVELY 2-STORY HOME IN THE VERY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF DIMENSIONS NORTH IN CHAPEL TRAIL FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS; TILES THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR; NEW BRAZILIAN KOA LAMINATES ON THE SECOND FLOOR; BRAND NEW BATHROOM AND KITCHEN CABINETS WITH MARFIL QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS; NEW APPLIANCES; MASTER SUITE HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL-SINK, SHOWER; OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM AND LARGE DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM THAT OPEN TO YOUR PRIVATE SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING A SPECTACULAR LAKE GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT; BRAND NEW BARREL TILE ROOF; ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS; EXTERIOR WALLS PROFESSIONALLY REPAINTED; FANS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. NO PETS