1737 NW 124th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Be the first to live in this beautiful new townhome in the luxurious community of Centra Falls. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is ready for you to move in immediately. With its amazing location you will never have to travel to far. It's located just minutes away from great public schools, malls, recreational parks, restaurants, gyms, and Memorial West Hospital. Don't miss out on the opportunity to fall in love with this beautiful home. Come check it out its an easy show.