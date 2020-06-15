All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL
1737 NW 124th Pl
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:04 PM

1737 NW 124th Pl

1737 NW 124th Pl · (305) 300-9245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1737 NW 124th Pl, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pembroke Falls

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this beautiful new townhome in the luxurious community of Centra Falls. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is ready for you to move in immediately. With its amazing location you will never have to travel to far. It's located just minutes away from great public schools, malls, recreational parks, restaurants, gyms, and Memorial West Hospital. Don't miss out on the opportunity to fall in love with this beautiful home. Come check it out its an easy show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 NW 124th Pl have any available units?
1737 NW 124th Pl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 NW 124th Pl have?
Some of 1737 NW 124th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 NW 124th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1737 NW 124th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 NW 124th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1737 NW 124th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1737 NW 124th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1737 NW 124th Pl does offer parking.
Does 1737 NW 124th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 NW 124th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 NW 124th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1737 NW 124th Pl has a pool.
Does 1737 NW 124th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1737 NW 124th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 NW 124th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 NW 124th Pl has units with dishwashers.
