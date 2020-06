Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH GARDEN VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS GRAND PALMS GOLF AND COUNTRY RESORT. 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. THE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. EVERYTHING , TILE FLOORS ON LEVEL AND SECOND FLOOR NEW WOOD FLOOR, NEW VANITY IN ALL BATHROOMS AND NEW BATH LIGHTING FIXTURES. GREAT SIZE YARD. CLOSED TO CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND GREAT SCHOOLS !!! PETS ?ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $500 ($250 RETURNABLE).