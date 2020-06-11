1498 SW 106th Ave

Amenities

This beautiful, spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath two-car garage two-story freshly painted home is located in a nice and desirable neighborhood gated community of Pembroke Pines. bright floor plan with tile on the first floor and wood laminate on the second floor and a nice large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Fenced back yard with water view and tropical fruit trees. Close to major highways, shopping centers, Malls, and public transportation. ready to move in.