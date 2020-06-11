All apartments in Pembroke Pines
1498 SW 106th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:08 AM

1498 SW 106th Ave

1498 Southwest 106th Avenue · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1498 Southwest 106th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Landings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath two-car garage two-story freshly painted home is located in a nice and desirable neighborhood gated community of Pembroke Pines. bright floor plan with tile on the first floor and wood laminate on the second floor and a nice large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Fenced back yard with water view and tropical fruit trees. Close to major highways, shopping centers, Malls, and public transportation. ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have any available units?
1498 SW 106th Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 1498 SW 106th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1498 SW 106th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 SW 106th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1498 SW 106th Ave offers parking.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have a pool?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1498 SW 106th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1498 SW 106th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
