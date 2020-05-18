1338 NW 157th Ave

Amenities
Updated beautiful single family home located in desirable Cherry Bay-Towngate gated community in Pembroke Pines. 4 br 2.5 baths lakefront, gated. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood floors through out, remodeled modern bathrooms, 2 car garage + guest Large family room. Energy efficient front loader washer and dryer. Ready to move in. Yearly rental. NO PETS ALLOWED. EASY TO SHOW - PLEASE USE ShowingTime Link here in MLS - on lockbox call listing agent for gate code. Owner may possibly re-new lease with conditions.