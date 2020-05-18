All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:26 AM

1338 NW 157th Ave

1338 Northwest 157th Avenue · (954) 873-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1338 Northwest 157th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Towngate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated beautiful single family home located in desirable Cherry Bay-Towngate gated community in Pembroke Pines. 4 br 2.5 baths lakefront, gated. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood floors through out, remodeled modern bathrooms, 2 car garage + guest Large family room. Energy efficient front loader washer and dryer. Ready to move in. Yearly rental. NO PETS ALLOWED. EASY TO SHOW - PLEASE USE ShowingTime Link here in MLS - on lockbox call listing agent for gate code. Owner may possibly re-new lease with conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 NW 157th Ave have any available units?
1338 NW 157th Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 NW 157th Ave have?
Some of 1338 NW 157th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 NW 157th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1338 NW 157th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 NW 157th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1338 NW 157th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1338 NW 157th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1338 NW 157th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1338 NW 157th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 NW 157th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 NW 157th Ave have a pool?
No, 1338 NW 157th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1338 NW 157th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1338 NW 157th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 NW 157th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 NW 157th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
