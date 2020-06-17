1200 Sw 124 Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Gorgeous apartment at Century Village, 55+, 2 bed and 1.5 baths. Spacious master w/ walk-in his/her closet. This unit is in immaculate condition & ready to move in. Full appliances: A/C, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in the unit. State of the art Fitness Center, Swimming pools, Tennis, Golf, Dance Club, ClubHouse entertainment, Transportation to Shopping Centers & Much More. Nearby Hospitals, Restaurants, Malls. Great location, 24/7 Security at Gate, few minutes from I-75.

OWNER ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT