Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:26 AM

1200 Sw 124 Terrace

1200 Southwest 124th Terrace · (786) 273-5713
Location

1200 Southwest 124th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous apartment at Century Village, 55+, 2 bed and 1.5 baths. Spacious master w/ walk-in his/her closet. This unit is in immaculate condition & ready to move in. Full appliances: A/C, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in the unit. State of the art Fitness Center, Swimming pools, Tennis, Golf, Dance Club, ClubHouse entertainment, Transportation to Shopping Centers & Much More. Nearby Hospitals, Restaurants, Malls. Great location, 24/7 Security at Gate, few minutes from I-75.
OWNER ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

