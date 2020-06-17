11232 SW 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

AVAILABLE NOW, Beautiful remodeled corner unit on the 2nd-floor with a private balcony and laundry inside the unit. The kitchen has been updated with black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and wood cabinets. Make use of the open spacious living area, clean bathrooms, and large rooms. You'll find a new A/C in the

unit. Located in a quiet residential community centrally located featuring a pool, you’ll also have an assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking. water is included in the maintenance. Come live In this great community close to Pembroke lakes mall, Shops At Pembroke Gardens, C.B Smith Park, I-75, and much more!