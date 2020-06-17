All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:55 AM

11232 SW 12th St

11232 Southwest 12th Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

11232 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
AVAILABLE NOW, Beautiful remodeled corner unit on the 2nd-floor with a private balcony and laundry inside the unit. The kitchen has been updated with black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and wood cabinets. Make use of the open spacious living area, clean bathrooms, and large rooms. You'll find a new A/C in the
unit. Located in a quiet residential community centrally located featuring a pool, you’ll also have an assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking. water is included in the maintenance. Come live In this great community close to Pembroke lakes mall, Shops At Pembroke Gardens, C.B Smith Park, I-75, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11232 SW 12th St have any available units?
11232 SW 12th St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 11232 SW 12th St have?
Some of 11232 SW 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11232 SW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
11232 SW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11232 SW 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 11232 SW 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 11232 SW 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 11232 SW 12th St does offer parking.
Does 11232 SW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11232 SW 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11232 SW 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 11232 SW 12th St has a pool.
Does 11232 SW 12th St have accessible units?
No, 11232 SW 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11232 SW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11232 SW 12th St has units with dishwashers.
