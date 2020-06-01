All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 931 Canino Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
931 Canino Ct
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

931 Canino Ct

931 Canino Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

931 Canino Ct, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727-642-3678 for this Exceptional Palm Harbor town home. Located in San Marino. Very clean, light and bright. Open modern floor plan.Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a nice size pantry. Family room that overlooks screened lanai. Bedroom and full bathroom located on ground floor. Master suite and third bedroom with its own bathroom on second level. Laundry located on second floor. Lots of closet space. Carpet and tile throughout. This end unit has two car garage.Beautiful community pool. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Canino Ct have any available units?
931 Canino Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Canino Ct have?
Some of 931 Canino Ct's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Canino Ct currently offering any rent specials?
931 Canino Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Canino Ct pet-friendly?
No, 931 Canino Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 931 Canino Ct offer parking?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct offers parking.
Does 931 Canino Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Canino Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Canino Ct have a pool?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct has a pool.
Does 931 Canino Ct have accessible units?
No, 931 Canino Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Canino Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg