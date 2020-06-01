931 Canino Ct

Amenities

Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727-642-3678 for this Exceptional Palm Harbor town home. Located in San Marino. Very clean, light and bright. Open modern floor plan.Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a nice size pantry. Family room that overlooks screened lanai. Bedroom and full bathroom located on ground floor. Master suite and third bedroom with its own bathroom on second level. Laundry located on second floor. Lots of closet space. Carpet and tile throughout. This end unit has two car garage.Beautiful community pool. Gated community.