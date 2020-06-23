Rent Calculator
455 Alt 19 S Apt 201
455 Alt 19 S Apt 201
455 Alt 19 S # 159
No Longer Available
Location
455 Alt 19 S # 159, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Call Melissa Rosario at 813-857-6577 for more info on this 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo at Harbor Club Condominium. Community pool & tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have any available units?
455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have?
Some of 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 offer parking?
No, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 does not offer parking.
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have a pool?
Yes, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 has a pool.
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Alt 19 S Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.
