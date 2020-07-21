All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 455 ALT 19 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
455 ALT 19 S
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

455 ALT 19 S

455 Alt 19 S # 26 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

455 Alt 19 S # 26, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lease this 1 bed 1bath 1st floor condo which features a nice view of a pond. Carpet throughout entire living space, stainless steel appliances and newer kitchen cabinets, The community offers 2 pools, one heated with a heated spa, tennis courts, laundry facility, club house and a back exit out of the community to Ozona for shopping, dining and entertainment! Harbor Club is located just steps from the Pinellas Trail allowing you to walk or ride your bike to nearby restaurants, shops, entertainment and the beach! Honeymoon Island, Downtown Dunedin, Dunedin Causeway and the Ferry to Caladesi Island are nearby for you to enjoy! You can catch the Jolly Trolly just outside the community and ride to Clearwater Beach and many other attractions! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 ALT 19 S have any available units?
455 ALT 19 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 ALT 19 S have?
Some of 455 ALT 19 S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 ALT 19 S currently offering any rent specials?
455 ALT 19 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 ALT 19 S pet-friendly?
No, 455 ALT 19 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 455 ALT 19 S offer parking?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not offer parking.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have a pool?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has a pool.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have accessible units?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not have accessible units.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg