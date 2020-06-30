3781 Palace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Adorable 2/1 located in Lake St. George Community! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Two bedroom 1 bath available now in this desirable community of Lake St. George! This neighborhood is centrally located, and offers a community pool as well as community tennis courts and playground!



This home features and open floorplan with wood looking lifeproof vinyl flooring throughout. NO CARPET. Completely updated kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances! Laundry room in the garage and large bedrooms with a huge fenced in back yard!



Schedule your showing today!



TRASH AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



(RLNE5425578)