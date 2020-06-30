All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3781 Palace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3781 Palace Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3781 Palace Drive

3781 Palace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3781 Palace Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Adorable 2/1 located in Lake St. George Community! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Two bedroom 1 bath available now in this desirable community of Lake St. George! This neighborhood is centrally located, and offers a community pool as well as community tennis courts and playground!

This home features and open floorplan with wood looking lifeproof vinyl flooring throughout. NO CARPET. Completely updated kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances! Laundry room in the garage and large bedrooms with a huge fenced in back yard!

Schedule your showing today!

TRASH AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

(RLNE5425578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Palace Drive have any available units?
3781 Palace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3781 Palace Drive have?
Some of 3781 Palace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Palace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Palace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Palace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3781 Palace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3781 Palace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Palace Drive offers parking.
Does 3781 Palace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3781 Palace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Palace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3781 Palace Drive has a pool.
Does 3781 Palace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3781 Palace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Palace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3781 Palace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg