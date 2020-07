Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

36603 US Hwy 19 N

Palm Harbor, FL 34684



($1,395 Includes RENT, CAM & SALES TAX)



Lease - 1st, Last & Security Deposit



Unit Available

800 Sq Ft

All Wood Flooring

Large Open Area (front)

Back Storage Area

1 Bath



Tenants Such As:

Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, AJ's Barber Shop, Take Aim Gun, Best Nails, Basta Solutions



You can always Change the layout to make it your own.