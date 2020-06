Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge. This 2nd floor unit features a light and bright eat-in kitchen, spacious living and dining room combo with vaulted ceilings, two large bedrooms, washer/dryer inside the unit, and screened lanai off the living area. Great location convenient for commuting around Tampa Bay and close to shopping, restaurants, and

entertainment. Sorry no pets.