Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3557 Ridge Boulevard

3557 Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Ridge Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Village of Woodland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and a 2 cars garage home in a very desirable neighborhood.
House is rented unfurnished (washer and dryer included)
Pets are not allowed.
This home is associate with a HOA community application fee is $100 per adult (this application is after our application is been approved)
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days.
Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time.
Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel.
-Renter's insurance required

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 24 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3557 Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 3557 Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3557 Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3557 Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3557 Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
