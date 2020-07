Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

THIS SPECTACULAR 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT SITS IN THE GATED COMMUNITY CALLED THE BENTLEY AT COBB LANDING. UNIT FEATURES 2 BED ROOMS 2 BATHS. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, SCREENED PORCH FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. BEAUTIFUL POOL & CLUBHOUSE FOR YOU TO USE. STORAGE CLOSET FOR YOUR ODDS & ENDS. COMPLEX SITS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM CARWISE MIDDLE SCHOOL. HARD TO FIND RENTAL IN THIS COMMUNITY AND LOCATION. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!