31177 US Highway 19 North
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

31177 US Highway 19 North

31177 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

31177 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Check out the pricing on this beautiful community!!! A 2/2 for under $1400!!! Call today on this nicely laid out 2/2 with balcony with nice finishes and centrally located 20 minutes from the Pinellas beaches or Tampa. This unit includes ceiling fans, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, washer/dryer, window coverings, balcony, large closets, and much more... The community is packed with many amenities to include a basketball court, fitness center, grilling station, garage, tennis court, playground, racquetball court, resort style pool, jacuzzi/sauna/spa plus many other amenities. For more information contact me today.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/31177-us-hwy-19-n-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-112/9aca65fd-f620-4108-83ce-f0dcfe97531e

(RLNE5575287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31177 US Highway 19 North have any available units?
31177 US Highway 19 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 31177 US Highway 19 North have?
Some of 31177 US Highway 19 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31177 US Highway 19 North currently offering any rent specials?
31177 US Highway 19 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31177 US Highway 19 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 31177 US Highway 19 North is pet friendly.
Does 31177 US Highway 19 North offer parking?
Yes, 31177 US Highway 19 North offers parking.
Does 31177 US Highway 19 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31177 US Highway 19 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31177 US Highway 19 North have a pool?
Yes, 31177 US Highway 19 North has a pool.
Does 31177 US Highway 19 North have accessible units?
No, 31177 US Highway 19 North does not have accessible units.
Does 31177 US Highway 19 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31177 US Highway 19 North has units with dishwashers.
