31177 US Highway 19 North

Check out the pricing on this beautiful community!!! A 2/2 for under $1400!!! Call today on this nicely laid out 2/2 with balcony with nice finishes and centrally located 20 minutes from the Pinellas beaches or Tampa. This unit includes ceiling fans, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, washer/dryer, window coverings, balcony, large closets, and much more... The community is packed with many amenities to include a basketball court, fitness center, grilling station, garage, tennis court, playground, racquetball court, resort style pool, jacuzzi/sauna/spa plus many other amenities. For more information contact me today.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/31177-us-hwy-19-n-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-112/9aca65fd-f620-4108-83ce-f0dcfe97531e



(RLNE5575287)