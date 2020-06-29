308 AVERY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 2 bed 2 bath in Crystal Beach Available Now! Property is very quiet. At the end of a dead end street. Directly on Pinellas trail in the charming village of Crystal Beach. Just minutes to the Gulf. Tenant to have space in garage. Sliding door that leads to private porch. Don't miss out!