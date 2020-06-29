All apartments in Palm Harbor
308 AVERY AVENUE

308 Avery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 Avery Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Crystal Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 bed 2 bath in Crystal Beach Available Now! Property is very quiet. At the end of a dead end street. Directly on Pinellas trail in the charming village of Crystal Beach. Just minutes to the Gulf. Tenant to have space in garage. Sliding door that leads to private porch. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 AVERY AVENUE have any available units?
308 AVERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 AVERY AVENUE have?
Some of 308 AVERY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 AVERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
308 AVERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 AVERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 308 AVERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 308 AVERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 308 AVERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 308 AVERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 AVERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 AVERY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 308 AVERY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 308 AVERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 308 AVERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 AVERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 AVERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

