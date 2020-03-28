All apartments in Palm Harbor
30 Regis Circle
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:54 PM

30 Regis Circle

30 Regis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

30 Regis Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Wexford Leas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL PALM HARBOR POOL HOME Outstanding rental opportunity located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this LARGE home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms covering 2478 square feet of living space plus lanai and in-ground pool. Walk through the front door and into a space that has tall ceilings for all the windows to flood in natural light throughout. The first floor has three of the bedrooms with one that can be used as a second master plus a really nice bonus room perfect for gaming or relaxing. The luxurious master suite is located on the second floor with its huge closets and stunning luxurious spa-like bathroom. Don't forget to check out the amazing pool and deck out back perfect for entertaining family and friends or relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. Contact us today to schedule your viewing of the beautiful property...you will be glad you did! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MID JUNE.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Regis Circle have any available units?
30 Regis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Regis Circle have?
Some of 30 Regis Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Regis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
30 Regis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Regis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Regis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 30 Regis Circle offer parking?
No, 30 Regis Circle does not offer parking.
Does 30 Regis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Regis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Regis Circle have a pool?
Yes, 30 Regis Circle has a pool.
Does 30 Regis Circle have accessible units?
No, 30 Regis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Regis Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Regis Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
