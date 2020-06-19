All apartments in Palm Harbor
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2969 Bonaventure Cir 202

2969 Boneventure Circle · (813) 298-4174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066

Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch. Great corner location at the front of the neighborhood with lots of natural light, 1 parking space included with many guest parking spots nearby, Open floor plan has a spacious living room/dining room combo with beautiful tile, master bedroom has it's own bath with tub and shower and a HUGE walk in closet. Screened in porch overlooks scenic area perfect for nature lovers. Additional amenities include a new air conditioner, utility/storage area that includes full sized washer/dryer. Enjoy the community pool and the spa and fitness center. Great Countryside/East lake community within minutes to beaches and Honeymoon Island, Countryside Mall, movie theaters, and an endless amount of shopping/dining options as well as many great schools. A great place to call home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3066
Property Id 3066

(RLNE5833276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have any available units?
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have?
Some of 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 does offer parking.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 has a pool.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have accessible units?
No, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Bonaventure Cir 202 has units with dishwashers.
