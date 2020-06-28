All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

287 ORANGE STREET S

287 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

287 Orange Street, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, Immaculate and Completely Furnished with All New Furnishings!!! This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2+ Tandem Garage includes Two Balconies, Porch, Elevated Ceilings, Granite Counters, Wood Cabinets, Spacious Master Suite with Two Walk In Closets, Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and Water Closet, Plenty of Storage, Serene Scenery off the Balconies and Minutes from the Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Businesses, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs. Enjoy the Pool, the Pinellas Trail, and of course the Quaint Town of Ozona. Now Available for Rent. Sorry, No Pets or Smoking. Call to Schedule your Next Vacation NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 ORANGE STREET S have any available units?
287 ORANGE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 ORANGE STREET S have?
Some of 287 ORANGE STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 ORANGE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
287 ORANGE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 ORANGE STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 287 ORANGE STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 287 ORANGE STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 287 ORANGE STREET S offers parking.
Does 287 ORANGE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 ORANGE STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 ORANGE STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 287 ORANGE STREET S has a pool.
Does 287 ORANGE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 287 ORANGE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 287 ORANGE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 ORANGE STREET S has units with dishwashers.
