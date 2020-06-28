287 ORANGE STREET S

Amenities

Beautiful, Immaculate and Completely Furnished with All New Furnishings!!! This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2+ Tandem Garage includes Two Balconies, Porch, Elevated Ceilings, Granite Counters, Wood Cabinets, Spacious Master Suite with Two Walk In Closets, Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and Water Closet, Plenty of Storage, Serene Scenery off the Balconies and Minutes from the Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Businesses, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs. Enjoy the Pool, the Pinellas Trail, and of course the Quaint Town of Ozona. Now Available for Rent. Sorry, No Pets or Smoking. Call to Schedule your Next Vacation NOW!!!