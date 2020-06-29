2660 Lazar Ct

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

The beautiful single family house has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, one car garage, and fenced backyard.



This spacious house has an open concept floor plan; the sunny family room and eating area are connected to the kitchen. The kitchen has an eating area with beautiful bay windows and a breakfast bar.



The open kitchen is freshly renovated with large pantry walk-in closet.



The bathroom has a window and it is full of natural light which will keep you energized throughout the day, from start to finish.



This lovely house has a nice fenced backyard. There is plenty of shade in the back of the house to spend leisure time outdoor or work on an herb garden.



This great home is located near US 19. It is an excellent location for commuters to Tampa or Saint Petersburg.



Friendly neighborhood; close to parks, shopping centers, and with easy access to the Beach.



For showing instructions please text us: date and time when you would like to see the property and your full name and phone number.



Agent: Gus Mistak, 727-647-0700



Company: Pristine Bay Realty & Rentals



To submit the application online go to:



Pristine Bay Realty and Rentals website and click Leasing and Property Management tab



Tenants pay all utilities and pest control.



Rent $ 1395



Security deposit $1200



NO PETS