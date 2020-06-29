All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2660 Lazar Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2660 Lazar Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2660 Lazar Ct

2660 Lazar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2660 Lazar Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
The beautiful single family house has 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, one car garage, and fenced backyard.

This spacious house has an open concept floor plan; the sunny family room and eating area are connected to the kitchen. The kitchen has an eating area with beautiful bay windows and a breakfast bar.

The open kitchen is freshly renovated with large pantry walk-in closet.

The bathroom has a window and it is full of natural light which will keep you energized throughout the day, from start to finish.

This lovely house has a nice fenced backyard. There is plenty of shade in the back of the house to spend leisure time outdoor or work on an herb garden.

This great home is located near US 19. It is an excellent location for commuters to Tampa or Saint Petersburg.

Friendly neighborhood; close to parks, shopping centers, and with easy access to the Beach.

For showing instructions please text us: date and time when you would like to see the property and your full name and phone number.

Agent: Gus Mistak, 727-647-0700

Company: Pristine Bay Realty & Rentals

To submit the application online go to:

Pristine Bay Realty and Rentals website and click Leasing and Property Management tab

Tenants pay all utilities and pest control.

Rent $ 1395

Security deposit $1200

NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Lazar Ct have any available units?
2660 Lazar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 2660 Lazar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Lazar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Lazar Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Lazar Ct offers parking.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct have a pool?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct have accessible units?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Lazar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 Lazar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg