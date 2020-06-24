All apartments in Palm Harbor
2599 Dolly Bay Unit T-204
2599 Dolly Bay Unit T-204

2599 Dolly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2599 Dolly Bay Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
tennis court
Address
2599 Dolly Bay Circle Unit T-204 (Second Floor with elevator)
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

HOA Community / Additional Approval Process/ No Dogs

1 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Kitchen
Dinning Room
Living room
WD Hook up

Nice Florida Landscaping
Tennis Courts
Sparkling Pool & New Docks on Lake Tarpon

Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)

HOA Has its Own Application Process

Rent $900
Security Deposit $900
Last Month $900 (Determined by Application Results)

Schools:
Highland Elementary
Tarpon Middle School
Tarpon High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

