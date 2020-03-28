2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 2-story townhome conveniently located in picturesque community of Dolly Bay located off of scenic Lake Tarpon. This beautiful condo has 2 master bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms and is located on the 3rd floor with a nature-lovers view of the conservation area. Freshly pained throughout in a warm, neutral color, new carpeting up the stairs and in the 2 bedrooms, newer and tasteful wood flooring in the spacious living room, dining area, half bath, and an enclosed balcony with sliding glass doors. The first floor has an eat-in kitchen, wet bar area, and breakfast counter. There is even a secret storage space behind the built-in shelves underneath the stairs. The washer/dryer combo is conveniently located on the 2nd floor between the 2 split bedrooms. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and vaulted ceilings. This townhome is on the third floor and is accessible by both stairs and an elevator. Amenities include: tennis courts, heated pool, fishing pier, dock (boat slips may be available for a nominal rental fee), BBQ area and clubhouse. Dolly Bay is located on the shores of Lake Tarpon and is near Innisbrook, St. Petersburg College, shopping, the beaches, numerous parks, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, and much more! Not far from the Pinellas Trail and Honeymoon Island. Sorry, but no dogs per Association.