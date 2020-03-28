All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE

2577 Dolly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2577 Dolly Bay Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 2-story townhome conveniently located in picturesque community of Dolly Bay located off of scenic Lake Tarpon. This beautiful condo has 2 master bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms and is located on the 3rd floor with a nature-lovers view of the conservation area. Freshly pained throughout in a warm, neutral color, new carpeting up the stairs and in the 2 bedrooms, newer and tasteful wood flooring in the spacious living room, dining area, half bath, and an enclosed balcony with sliding glass doors. The first floor has an eat-in kitchen, wet bar area, and breakfast counter. There is even a secret storage space behind the built-in shelves underneath the stairs. The washer/dryer combo is conveniently located on the 2nd floor between the 2 split bedrooms. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and vaulted ceilings. This townhome is on the third floor and is accessible by both stairs and an elevator. Amenities include: tennis courts, heated pool, fishing pier, dock (boat slips may be available for a nominal rental fee), BBQ area and clubhouse. Dolly Bay is located on the shores of Lake Tarpon and is near Innisbrook, St. Petersburg College, shopping, the beaches, numerous parks, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, and much more! Not far from the Pinellas Trail and Honeymoon Island. Sorry, but no dogs per Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have any available units?
2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2577 DOLLY BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
