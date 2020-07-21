All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:39 PM

2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306

2511 Dolly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Dolly Bay Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
TENANT IN UNIT
Please Call for a Showing

Dolly Bay Condominiums
2511 Dolly Bay Drive #306
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

**NO PETS**

Owner Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Additional HOA application fees will apply.

1633 Sq. Ft.

Features: 3 Levels

1st Level
Foyer
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
1/2 Bath
Wet Bar
Screened in Patio

2nd Level
2 Bedrooms
2 Baths
W/D Hookup

3rd Level
Large Loft (3rd Bedroom)

Rent $1,395
Security Deposit $1,395
Last Month $1,395 (Determined by Application)

School Zoned for:
Highland Lakes Elementary
Tarpon Springs Middle School
Tarpon Springs High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have any available units?
2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 offer parking?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have a pool?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have accessible units?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
