2511 Dolly Bay Dr Unit 306

Amenities
TENANT IN UNIT
Please Call for a Showing
Dolly Bay Condominiums
2511 Dolly Bay Drive #306
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
**NO PETS**
Owner Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Additional HOA application fees will apply.
1633 Sq. Ft.
Features: 3 Levels
1st Level
Foyer
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
1/2 Bath
Wet Bar
Screened in Patio
2nd Level
2 Bedrooms
2 Baths
W/D Hookup
3rd Level
Large Loft (3rd Bedroom)
Rent $1,395
Security Deposit $1,395
Last Month $1,395 (Determined by Application)
School Zoned for:
Highland Lakes Elementary
Tarpon Springs Middle School
Tarpon Springs High School