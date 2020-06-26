2373 E ORANGEHILL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nicely furnished home available from May 1 to October 31st. Great Palm Harbor location. Rent includes all utilities with a cap of $100mth on elec.; Internet is cappped at $70mth and water is capped at $160 every other month. Garage is not available to use.