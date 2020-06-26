All apartments in Palm Harbor
2373 E ORANGEHILL AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

2373 E ORANGEHILL AVENUE

2373 E Orangehill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2373 E Orangehill Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nicely furnished home available from May 1 to October 31st. Great Palm Harbor location. Rent includes all utilities with a cap of $100mth on elec.; Internet is cappped at $70mth and water is capped at $160 every other month. Garage is not available to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

