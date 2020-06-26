2373 E ORANGEHILL AVENUE

Nicely furnished home available from May 1 to October 31st. Great Palm Harbor location. Rent includes all utilities with a cap of $100mth on elec.; Internet is cappped at $70mth and water is capped at $160 every other month. Garage is not available to use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
