Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

2249 Portofino Pl Unit 2222

2249 Portofino Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Portofino Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 For more info on this Gated Tuscany of Innisbrook community with ideal north Pinellas county location. This building is located steps to the pool, as well as the mailboxes, bike rack, washing/vacuum station and close to the main gated entrance for easy ingress and egress. Community features 2 htd. pools, tennis court, playground, basketball, Clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, and a business and fitness center.
Condo is a 2nd floor in move-in condition, 1/1 with inside laundry. This unit in lieu of a screen porch, has an additional room for your enjoyment.Can be furnished or unfurnished. Newer carpet, as well as appliances, interior paint, window shutters, mirrored dining room, plus more! Colors are neutral, floor plan is functional for tenants needs. Loads of guest parking outside this building.Higher rate for minimum 3 month rental call for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

