2249 Portofino Pl Unit 2222

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bike storage guest parking internet access tennis court

Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 For more info on this Gated Tuscany of Innisbrook community with ideal north Pinellas county location. This building is located steps to the pool, as well as the mailboxes, bike rack, washing/vacuum station and close to the main gated entrance for easy ingress and egress. Community features 2 htd. pools, tennis court, playground, basketball, Clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, and a business and fitness center.

Condo is a 2nd floor in move-in condition, 1/1 with inside laundry. This unit in lieu of a screen porch, has an additional room for your enjoyment.Can be furnished or unfurnished. Newer carpet, as well as appliances, interior paint, window shutters, mirrored dining room, plus more! Colors are neutral, floor plan is functional for tenants needs. Loads of guest parking outside this building.Higher rate for minimum 3 month rental call for rates.