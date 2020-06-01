2112 OAK FOREST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION!!! Available Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 .5 baths / 2 car garage Townhouse nestled among serene Oak trees located in sought-after gated community of Glen Eagles. Alluring open living area with vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout. Kitchen has 42' cabinets, Granite countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Living / Dining area has Wood Flooring. Master bedroom and Lanai / Den leads to private garden area. Home has a 2 car garage, security system and a separate loft area. There is a community pool just steps away from the home. This area is located close to Innisbrook Golf Resort, beaches, great schools, restaurants, parks and shopping