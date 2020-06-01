All apartments in Palm Harbor
1930 Blue Heron Way

Location

1930 Blue Heron Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot. The large master bedroom has a slider leading to the porch and private back yard. The master bath has a dual vanity, toilet, lighting, tile and walk-in shower. The second bath was has a dual vanity, tile, lighting and toilet. There are two large living areas with one having a fireplace and this is a split floor plan making for a very nice layout. Oversized two car garage which is great for extra storage. Convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Blue Heron Way have any available units?
1930 Blue Heron Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Blue Heron Way have?
Some of 1930 Blue Heron Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Blue Heron Way currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Blue Heron Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Blue Heron Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Blue Heron Way is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Blue Heron Way offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Blue Heron Way offers parking.
Does 1930 Blue Heron Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Blue Heron Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Blue Heron Way have a pool?
No, 1930 Blue Heron Way does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Blue Heron Way have accessible units?
No, 1930 Blue Heron Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Blue Heron Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Blue Heron Way does not have units with dishwashers.

