168 Sunshine Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

FABULOUS PALM HARBOR HOME Look at this amazing ranch styled property containing 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on 1630 square feet. Very well maintained and must be seen to appreciate. The kitchen has custom-styled cabinetry and granite counter tops. All the rooms are oversized including the beautiful wood floor covered family room. This property also has an amazing screened lanai off the back house for private relaxation or entertaining. Located almost half way between Lake Tarpon and highway 19, it's in truly a spectacular location. And you can drive 15 minutes to get to Chrystal Beach too! Highly rated schools are less than 2 miles away. At this price, this property will NOT last long. Contact us today to make your appointment.



