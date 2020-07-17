All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 PM

94 Rolling Sands Drive

94 Rolling Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

94 Rolling Sands Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Palm Coast features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have any available units?
94 Rolling Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have?
Some of 94 Rolling Sands Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Rolling Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
94 Rolling Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Rolling Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 94 Rolling Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 94 Rolling Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Rolling Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have a pool?
No, 94 Rolling Sands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 94 Rolling Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Rolling Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Rolling Sands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
