Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Beautiful townhome within an excellent neighborhood. Tastefully furnished and offered at $2400 for unfurnished and $2200 for furnished annual lease or short term that is priced according to situation. Excellent neighborhood, great schools, fenced in yard with 2 car garage and one open air spot PLUS guest parking in front. Pet friendly with interview.. Call for more info.