642 Brackenwood Cove

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Live in Paradise All Year Round or Commute Throughout the Year to this Fully FURNISHED ANNUAL Rental Nestled in the Prestigious & Picturesque PGA National.This 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo has Panoramic Waterfront Views AND Golf Views of the well known Squire & soon to be NEW Executive Course. With Spacious Bedrooms and Lots of Storage, just bring your Clothes & Toothbrush & You are Ready to Go.This Condo has Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Artisan Solid Wood Vanities & More.The Wrap Around Covered Screened in Balcony Overlooks Nature & Makes this Home Perfect to Retreat and Relax or Entertain. Full Size Laundry, Basic Cable, Internet & Water Included. Enjoy the Golf Villa Resident Pool & Patio just steps away. PGA offers Golf, Tennis, Dining, Spa Memberships to Purchase.