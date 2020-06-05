All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:06 AM

642 Brackenwood Cove

642 Brackenwood Cove · (888) 534-1116
Location

642 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live in Paradise All Year Round or Commute Throughout the Year to this Fully FURNISHED ANNUAL Rental Nestled in the Prestigious & Picturesque PGA National.This 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo has Panoramic Waterfront Views AND Golf Views of the well known Squire & soon to be NEW Executive Course. With Spacious Bedrooms and Lots of Storage, just bring your Clothes & Toothbrush & You are Ready to Go.This Condo has Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Artisan Solid Wood Vanities & More.The Wrap Around Covered Screened in Balcony Overlooks Nature & Makes this Home Perfect to Retreat and Relax or Entertain. Full Size Laundry, Basic Cable, Internet & Water Included. Enjoy the Golf Villa Resident Pool & Patio just steps away. PGA offers Golf, Tennis, Dining, Spa Memberships to Purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have any available units?
642 Brackenwood Cove has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 642 Brackenwood Cove have?
Some of 642 Brackenwood Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Brackenwood Cove currently offering any rent specials?
642 Brackenwood Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Brackenwood Cove pet-friendly?
No, 642 Brackenwood Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove offer parking?
No, 642 Brackenwood Cove does not offer parking.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 Brackenwood Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have a pool?
Yes, 642 Brackenwood Cove has a pool.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have accessible units?
No, 642 Brackenwood Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Brackenwood Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Brackenwood Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Brackenwood Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
