642 Brackenwood Cove

Amenities
Live in Paradise All Year Round or Commute Throughout the Year to this Fully FURNISHED ANNUAL Rental Nestled in the Prestigious & Picturesque PGA National.This 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo has Panoramic Waterfront Views AND Golf Views of the well known Squire & soon to be NEW Executive Course. With Spacious Bedrooms and Lots of Storage, just bring your Clothes & Toothbrush & You are Ready to Go.This Condo has Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Artisan Solid Wood Vanities & More.The Wrap Around Covered Screened in Balcony Overlooks Nature & Makes this Home Perfect to Retreat and Relax or Entertain. Full Size Laundry, Basic Cable, Internet & Water Included. Enjoy the Golf Villa Resident Pool & Patio just steps away. PGA offers Golf, Tennis, Dining, Spa Memberships to Purchase.