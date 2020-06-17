All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

6 Berwick Road

6 Berwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

6 Berwick Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Single Family Home with Spectacular Direct Golf and Water Views. Private Pool with Large Mansard Screen Room + Covered Patio. Owners Car will remain garaged in the 2 car garage during any rental period. 1st Last and Security for Off Seasonal Renters. Seasonal Rentals ; Add 13% Tourist Tax. Seasonal Renters subject to pay Total amount 60 days prior to start of Lease with cleared funds. Off Season Renters 6 Months + 1 Day = No Tourist Tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

