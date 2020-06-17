6 Berwick Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 PGA National
Spacious Single Family Home with Spectacular Direct Golf and Water Views. Private Pool with Large Mansard Screen Room + Covered Patio. Owners Car will remain garaged in the 2 car garage during any rental period. 1st Last and Security for Off Seasonal Renters. Seasonal Rentals ; Add 13% Tourist Tax. Seasonal Renters subject to pay Total amount 60 days prior to start of Lease with cleared funds. Off Season Renters 6 Months + 1 Day = No Tourist Tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
