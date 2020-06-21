All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
5119 Artesa Way S

5119 Artesa Way W · (561) 406-5228
Location

5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2204 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular from top to bottom. Featuring an open layout on the first floor with a magnificent chef's kitchen, breakfast nook and family room with flat screen TV. Upstairs offers a huge master bedroom suite with a gorgeous master bathroom -- free standing tub, frameless shower, dual sinks! Two guest bedrooms with generous closet space can also be found upstairs, along with a large lofted landing. 5119 Artesa Way is one-of-a-kind and will be the perfect place for you to temporarily call home this year. Call today for full terms and details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Artesa Way S have any available units?
5119 Artesa Way S has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5119 Artesa Way S have?
Some of 5119 Artesa Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Artesa Way S currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Artesa Way S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Artesa Way S pet-friendly?
No, 5119 Artesa Way S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Artesa Way S does offer parking.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5119 Artesa Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S have a pool?
No, 5119 Artesa Way S does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S have accessible units?
No, 5119 Artesa Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Artesa Way S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5119 Artesa Way S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5119 Artesa Way S does not have units with air conditioning.
