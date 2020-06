Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available now as an Off Season Furnished Rental. through December 2020. Rented for Season January 2021. Beautifully furnished and pristine second floor corner unit with views of the lake from the balcony. Unit offers two bedroom plus a den, two baths and a one car garage. Legends at the Gardens is centrally located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants plus it is only a short drive to public golf courses and the beach.