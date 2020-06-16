4657 Mediterranean Circle

Amenities

Portia model townhome available for mid November occupancy. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features a 2 car garage, covered porch,impact glass windows & doors, granite kitchen counters, upgraded kitchen cabinets, SS appliances & ceramic tile downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs & the 2nd & 3rd bedroom have a jack & jill bath. The fenced yard & patio have a beautiful park like view & overlooks the fountain. Trevi at the Gardens has an unmanned gate & is conveniently located close to I95, Florida Turnpike, Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens & beautiful Jupiter & Juno beaches. Trevi at the Gardens has a resort style swimming pool & exercise room. Lawn maintenance & basic cable are included. This one won't last! Sorry, no pets & no smoking.