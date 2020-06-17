All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway

3610 Gardens Parkway · (561) 389-8831
Location

3610 Gardens Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202a · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
24hr concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
media room
sauna
valet service
Luxurious Landmark. 24-hour concierge. Valet parking. Lovely, immaculate condo with 10 foot ceilings, marble floors throughout. Window treatments, light fixtures and fans. The Landmark is located in the center of Palm Beach Gardens. Walk across a convenient bridge to Downtown at The Gardens for grocery shop, resturants and movie theatre. The Amenities offered in the condo are boundless: pool, fitness center with sauna, library, theatre, putting green, bocce court, social and game rooms. The Gardens Mall with fantastic shopping across the street. Golf and beaches near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have any available units?
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have?
Some of 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway does offer parking.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway has a pool.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
