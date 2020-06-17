3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court 24hr concierge gym game room parking pool putting green media room sauna valet service

Luxurious Landmark. 24-hour concierge. Valet parking. Lovely, immaculate condo with 10 foot ceilings, marble floors throughout. Window treatments, light fixtures and fans. The Landmark is located in the center of Palm Beach Gardens. Walk across a convenient bridge to Downtown at The Gardens for grocery shop, resturants and movie theatre. The Amenities offered in the condo are boundless: pool, fitness center with sauna, library, theatre, putting green, bocce court, social and game rooms. The Gardens Mall with fantastic shopping across the street. Golf and beaches near by.