Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ice maker microwave

Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym. Close to the Palm Beach Gardens mall, shops, restaurants and minutes from I95.