2006 Graden Drive

Amenities
Wow!!, Pristine Condition, Fully Furnished, 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Enclosed Courtyard Home with Gorgeous Lake Views. Sun-Filled Backyard with a Covered Patio/Lanai. Open Modern Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area. Master Bedroom has a Private Balcony with Stunning Lake Views Plus a Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. Separate Upstairs Laundry Room. Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpeted Floors Upstairs. Ideally Located. Enjoy All the Amenities that Evergrene has to Offer, with a Resort Like Clubhouse. Minutes to the Beach, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & the Airport.