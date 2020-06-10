All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:12 AM

11014 Legacy Drive

11014 Legacy Drive · (561) 889-4808
Location

11014 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan, beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living area and carpeted bedrooms. Large kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to relaxing balconies. Two big walk-in closets. Legacy Place is a great place to live. Walk to all the shoppes and restaurants in the Legacy development including 5 Guys, Best Buy, Chili's & Barnes & Noble. The Gardens Mall, Downtown Shoppes and many casual & fine restaurants on PGA Blvd are also a quick walk or ride away.. 10 minutes to the beautiful Florida beaches and 15 minutes the Airport. This Resort Style community has everything you want to enjoy a relaxing lifestyle. Gated community, huge pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis courts, kids play area, Fitness Center, Business center & barbecue area. Terrific home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11014 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11014 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11014 Legacy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11014 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 11014 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11014 Legacy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11014 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11014 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11014 Legacy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11014 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11014 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
