11014 Legacy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan, beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living area and carpeted bedrooms. Large kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to relaxing balconies. Two big walk-in closets. Legacy Place is a great place to live. Walk to all the shoppes and restaurants in the Legacy development including 5 Guys, Best Buy, Chili's & Barnes & Noble. The Gardens Mall, Downtown Shoppes and many casual & fine restaurants on PGA Blvd are also a quick walk or ride away.. 10 minutes to the beautiful Florida beaches and 15 minutes the Airport. This Resort Style community has everything you want to enjoy a relaxing lifestyle. Gated community, huge pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis courts, kids play area, Fitness Center, Business center & barbecue area. Terrific home.