10263 Allamanda Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room. The screened enclosed patio and private pool make the backyard an ideal place to sit and relax or entertain your family and friends. Siena Oaks also has a community pool & tennis courts. Centrally located near everything in the Palm Beaches, Close to schools, the Gardens Mall, shopping, dining and entertainment. Just 4 miles to the beach, the airport just 20 minutes away and of course many golf courses to choose from