9751 Oregon Road

**CURRENTLY RENTED AUG-NOV 2020**NO ANNUAL RENTALS ACCEPTED - MIN 3 MOS AND MAX 6 MOS TO BE PAID IN ADVANCE An immaculate and beautifully maintained, airy and sunlit four-bedroom home with Pool, & fenced yard. Newly and tastefully furnished, 2 car-garage. Pool, yard and garden professionally maintained. Includes: Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen, 2 full Bathrooms. 65'' HD Smart TV. Wi-fi and cable access. Fully equipped kitchen w. dishwasher,stove and microwave, Washer/dryer. $4500 per month during season (NOV-APR) Conveniently located near shopping centers,& public golf course