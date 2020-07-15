All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9751 Oregon Road

9751 Oregon Road · (561) 962-1392
Location

9751 Oregon Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
American Homes Boca Raton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1529 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**CURRENTLY RENTED AUG-NOV 2020**NO ANNUAL RENTALS ACCEPTED - MIN 3 MOS AND MAX 6 MOS TO BE PAID IN ADVANCE An immaculate and beautifully maintained, airy and sunlit four-bedroom home with Pool, & fenced yard. Newly and tastefully furnished, 2 car-garage. Pool, yard and garden professionally maintained. Includes: Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen, 2 full Bathrooms. 65'' HD Smart TV. Wi-fi and cable access. Fully equipped kitchen w. dishwasher,stove and microwave, Washer/dryer. $4500 per month during season (NOV-APR) Conveniently located near shopping centers,& public golf course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9751 Oregon Road have any available units?
9751 Oregon Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9751 Oregon Road have?
Some of 9751 Oregon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9751 Oregon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9751 Oregon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9751 Oregon Road pet-friendly?
No, 9751 Oregon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 9751 Oregon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9751 Oregon Road offers parking.
Does 9751 Oregon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9751 Oregon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9751 Oregon Road have a pool?
Yes, 9751 Oregon Road has a pool.
Does 9751 Oregon Road have accessible units?
No, 9751 Oregon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9751 Oregon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9751 Oregon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9751 Oregon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9751 Oregon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
