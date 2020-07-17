9440 SW 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful Updated,1 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom Condo Located on the 1st floor with garden view. Unit features updated baths, plenty of storage space, updated kitchen with all newer kitchen appliances, Laminate Wood Floors in Bedroom, Crown Molding in the Great room. Master features one Walk-in closet, and a second closet. Tile floor in the Kitchen, and Great room. Screened patio with roll down sun/wind shutters. Never Washer/Dryer in the unit. includes basic cable, low speed internet, water. Pool and tennis court. All ages allowed. Great Location Per Association credit score of 680