All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 9440 SW 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
9440 SW 8th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:22 PM

9440 SW 8th Street

9440 Southwest 8th Street · (561) 870-7964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9440 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Updated,1 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom Condo Located on the 1st floor with garden view. Unit features updated baths, plenty of storage space, updated kitchen with all newer kitchen appliances, Laminate Wood Floors in Bedroom, Crown Molding in the Great room. Master features one Walk-in closet, and a second closet. Tile floor in the Kitchen, and Great room. Screened patio with roll down sun/wind shutters. Never Washer/Dryer in the unit. includes basic cable, low speed internet, water. Pool and tennis court. All ages allowed. Great Location Per Association credit score of 680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 SW 8th Street have any available units?
9440 SW 8th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9440 SW 8th Street have?
Some of 9440 SW 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 SW 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9440 SW 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 SW 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9440 SW 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street offer parking?
No, 9440 SW 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9440 SW 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9440 SW 8th Street has a pool.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 9440 SW 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 SW 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 SW 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9440 SW 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9440 SW 8th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity