9440 SW 8th Street

Amenities
Beautiful Updated,1 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom Condo Located on the 1st floor with garden view. Unit features updated baths, plenty of storage space, updated kitchen with all newer kitchen appliances, Laminate Wood Floors in Bedroom, Crown Molding in the Great room. Master features one Walk-in closet, and a second closet. Tile floor in the Kitchen, and Great room. Screened patio with roll down sun/wind shutters. Never Washer/Dryer in the unit. includes basic cable, low speed internet, water. Pool and tennis court. All ages allowed. Great Location Per Association credit score of 680