7862 Villa D Este Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fabulous custom designed Chateau model home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus custom built den/office with 2939 sq ft of living area. This home features ceramic floors, custom built-ins, and split floor plan. The large kitchen has 42' cabinets w.granite counters, separate desk area all over looking your over sized family room. The large master suite has 2 large walk in closets, master bath has duel sinks, separate shower and separate whirlpool spa. Your backyard has it all, private pool w/deck, fabulous lake and golf views. It is ready for you to enjoy this winter.