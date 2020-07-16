All apartments in Palm Beach County
6411 Via Rosa
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM

6411 Via Rosa

6411 Via Rosa · (561) 372-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6411 Via Rosa, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contact our Client Care Manager at +1-561-372-6009 for all inquiries on Residential & Commercial transactions in upscale South Florida. Buying! Selling! Luxury Rentals! The Meyer Global Group is proud to present this Gorgeous remodeled 2 story, furnished 5 bedroom(4up & 1down), 3 bath(2up & 1down) home in upscale gated Boca Pointe at Boca Raton. Beautifully landscaped corner lot with tropical plants pool & private courtyard areas. Gorgeous & spacious kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances including a double oven, snack bar area & island. Formal dining & living room complete with wet bar, making it great for entertaining, easy access to patio & pool area. Large master bedroom upstairs with private balcony, spa tub & separate glass enclosed walk in shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Grand staircase leads you to the bedrooms & laundry room. Hurricane windows & accordion hurricane shutters. No Pets allowed. Easy access to I95, Turnpike. Minutes to the Beach, Mall & Downtown. 6 month minimum--- The Meyer Global Group Client Care Manager at 561-372-6009 for all inquiries on luxury transactions in upscale South Florida. Selling! Buying! Luxury! ----- Contact The Meyer Global Group for all inquiries on luxury transactions in upscale South Florida. Selling! Buying! Luxury! Stephan Meyer, P.A. CEO, The Meyer Global Group, Co-Founder & Partner of Keller Williams Realty France & Monaco, Co-Founder & Partner of Keller Williams Realty Services Boca Raton USA, with not only a local network, but an international group of investors, owners and clients. Over 30 years of success! The Meyer Global Group will use top of the line high tech marketing and tools to sell or research your property anywhere and from anywhere in the world. List Your Property for sale with the number 1 & fastest growing Real Estate company in the World, Keller Williams Realty with over 190,000 agents and over 800 offices worldwide. Contact US for a Free Property Evaluation or/and an accurate Property Search, Residential or Commercial...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 Via Rosa have any available units?
6411 Via Rosa has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6411 Via Rosa have?
Some of 6411 Via Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 Via Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
6411 Via Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 Via Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 6411 Via Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6411 Via Rosa offer parking?
No, 6411 Via Rosa does not offer parking.
Does 6411 Via Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 Via Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 Via Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 6411 Via Rosa has a pool.
Does 6411 Via Rosa have accessible units?
No, 6411 Via Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 Via Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 Via Rosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 Via Rosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 Via Rosa does not have units with air conditioning.
