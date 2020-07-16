6411 Via Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Contact our Client Care Manager at +1-561-372-6009 for all inquiries on Residential & Commercial transactions in upscale South Florida. Buying! Selling! Luxury Rentals! The Meyer Global Group is proud to present this Gorgeous remodeled 2 story, furnished 5 bedroom(4up & 1down), 3 bath(2up & 1down) home in upscale gated Boca Pointe at Boca Raton. Beautifully landscaped corner lot with tropical plants pool & private courtyard areas. Gorgeous & spacious kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances including a double oven, snack bar area & island. Formal dining & living room complete with wet bar, making it great for entertaining, easy access to patio & pool area. Large master bedroom upstairs with private balcony, spa tub & separate glass enclosed walk in shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Grand staircase leads you to the bedrooms & laundry room. Hurricane windows & accordion hurricane shutters. No Pets allowed. Easy access to I95, Turnpike. Minutes to the Beach, Mall & Downtown. 6 month minimum--- The Meyer Global Group Client Care Manager at 561-372-6009 for all inquiries on luxury transactions in upscale South Florida. Selling! Buying! Luxury! ----- Contact The Meyer Global Group for all inquiries on luxury transactions in upscale South Florida. Selling! Buying! Luxury! Stephan Meyer, P.A. CEO, The Meyer Global Group, Co-Founder & Partner of Keller Williams Realty France & Monaco, Co-Founder & Partner of Keller Williams Realty Services Boca Raton USA, with not only a local network, but an international group of investors, owners and clients. Over 30 years of success! The Meyer Global Group will use top of the line high tech marketing and tools to sell or research your property anywhere and from anywhere in the world. List Your Property for sale with the number 1 & fastest growing Real Estate company in the World, Keller Williams Realty with over 190,000 agents and over 800 offices worldwide. Contact US for a Free Property Evaluation or/and an accurate Property Search, Residential or Commercial...