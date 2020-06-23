6297 San Michel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rarely available, one level courtyard home with separate guest house located in the award-winning Polo Club Country Club. Entering the intimate courtyard, you will find a waterfall with tropical plantings. The separate guest house with full bath was completely remodeled in 2017 with modern touches. The main residence offers high ceilings and an open floor plan. A spacious kitchen overlooks the family room which provides a great entertaining space. The master bedroom boasts two spacious his & her walk-in closets, a large bathroom with separate water closet, garden tub and standing shower.