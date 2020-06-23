All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

6297 San Michel Way

6297 San Michel Way · (561) 235-3900
Location

6297 San Michel Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rarely available, one level courtyard home with separate guest house located in the award-winning Polo Club Country Club. Entering the intimate courtyard, you will find a waterfall with tropical plantings. The separate guest house with full bath was completely remodeled in 2017 with modern touches. The main residence offers high ceilings and an open floor plan. A spacious kitchen overlooks the family room which provides a great entertaining space. The master bedroom boasts two spacious his & her walk-in closets, a large bathroom with separate water closet, garden tub and standing shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6297 San Michel Way have any available units?
6297 San Michel Way has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6297 San Michel Way have?
Some of 6297 San Michel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6297 San Michel Way currently offering any rent specials?
6297 San Michel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6297 San Michel Way pet-friendly?
No, 6297 San Michel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6297 San Michel Way offer parking?
Yes, 6297 San Michel Way offers parking.
Does 6297 San Michel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6297 San Michel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6297 San Michel Way have a pool?
No, 6297 San Michel Way does not have a pool.
Does 6297 San Michel Way have accessible units?
No, 6297 San Michel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6297 San Michel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6297 San Michel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6297 San Michel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6297 San Michel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
